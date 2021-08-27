FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 2,750 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $31,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 17,100 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $198,360.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $86,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 22,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $254,100.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,063 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $59,844.66.

On Friday, August 13th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 44,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $517,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $215,695.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.

NYSE FST opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $14.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 129.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

