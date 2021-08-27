Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Short Interest Update

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 990.4% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,482,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTRK stock remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,248. Fast Track Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions, Inc operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

