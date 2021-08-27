FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.54%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Kuick acquired 2,000 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $324,097.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FAT Brands by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter worth $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

