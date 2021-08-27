Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $121.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

