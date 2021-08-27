Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives $22.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:FOE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 434,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92. Ferro has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

