FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FFWC stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. FFW has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.83.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.