Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.