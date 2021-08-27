Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $620,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,572,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $191.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

