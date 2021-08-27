Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 414.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 65,704 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.