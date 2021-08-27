Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,468,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $34.25 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

