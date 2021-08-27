Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,907 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Chubb by 189.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 123.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

CB stock opened at $184.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

