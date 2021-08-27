Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 34,442 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,442 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

