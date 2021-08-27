Financial Survey: Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waitr and Diginex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 1 2 0 2.67 Diginex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Waitr currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 180.17%. Diginex has a consensus price target of $15.21, suggesting a potential upside of 201.69%. Given Diginex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diginex is more favorable than Waitr.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waitr and Diginex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $204.33 million 0.66 $15.84 million $0.15 7.73 Diginex $290,000.00 678.63 -$125.33 million ($2.51) -2.01

Waitr has higher revenue and earnings than Diginex. Diginex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and Diginex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -1.04% 4.39% 1.67% Diginex N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Diginex shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Waitr has a beta of -3.02, meaning that its stock price is 402% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waitr beats Diginex on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and EQONEX Capital that assists issuers seeking to access global capital markets through the issuance of either paper securities or digital securities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

