Firestone Capital Management Buys 857 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.24. 18,672,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,338,139. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.