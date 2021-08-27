Firestone Capital Management Has $889,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.78. 4,879,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

