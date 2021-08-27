First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $166,604 in the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGBI opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $190.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Article: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.