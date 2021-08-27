First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Shares Down 0.9%

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.72.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

