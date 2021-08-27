First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 1,640.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:FEO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $15.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%.
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
