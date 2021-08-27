First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 983.3% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FDNI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. 1,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,431. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.78. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $57.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDNI. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,280 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

