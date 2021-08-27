First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the July 29th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ FEP opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.45. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $45.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

