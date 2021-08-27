First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 4.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,482 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,210,000 after acquiring an additional 456,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,401. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

