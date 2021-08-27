First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 403.3% from the July 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ FTXO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $32.14. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

