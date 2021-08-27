Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Financial Contrast

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fission Uranium and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.01) -41.73 Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.46 -$196.65 million N/A N/A

Fission Uranium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Risk and Volatility

Fission Uranium has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fission Uranium and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Fission Uranium presently has a consensus target price of $0.65, indicating a potential upside of 55.76%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.10, indicating a potential downside of 72.91%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -2.65% -2.55% Mountain Province Diamonds -62.66% 19.27% 3.79%

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

