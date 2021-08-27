Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $271.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $271.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.43.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $224.47 on Monday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.