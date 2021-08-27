FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $15.76

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $15.26. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.53.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

