FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Director Buys $40,001.72 in Stock

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. acquired 5,038 shares of FNCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $40,001.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FNCB opened at $7.94 on Friday. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.49.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 34.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNCB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

