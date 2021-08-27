For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Short Interest Down 98.7% in August

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the July 29th total of 1,007,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,128,161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTEG stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.00. 138,661,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,759,500. For The Earth has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.

About For The Earth

For the Earth Corporation manufactures and sells consumable household products in the United States and internationally. The company provides a range of laundry detergents, household cleansers, fabric softeners, dryer sheets, dishwashing detergents, and other cleaning products under its own and private label in retail chains.

