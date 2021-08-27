Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Lifted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.19.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.65. 5,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $311.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

