Francis Tang Sells 7,834 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Francis Tang sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $749,087.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 346,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after acquiring an additional 256,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,545,000 after acquiring an additional 110,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diodes by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after acquiring an additional 59,384 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after acquiring an additional 307,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $66,319,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

