Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 21,819 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,668,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a PE ratio of 295.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

