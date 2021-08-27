Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $418.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The business has a 50 day moving average of $412.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

