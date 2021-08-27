Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Invests $791,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $158,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

