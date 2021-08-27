Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to report sales of $111.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Frank’s International reported sales of $84.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year sales of $422.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.50 million to $426.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $485.90 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $488.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

FI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.02. 33,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,350. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $689.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Frank’s International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.