Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Get Freedom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freedom has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.57% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freedom will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Freedom during the first quarter worth about $2,288,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Freedom by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Freedom during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freedom during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freedom (FRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.