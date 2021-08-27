Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.99.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of FCX traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 822,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,008,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $425,297,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $238,160,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

