FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Down 91.7% in August

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FRMO remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,135. FRMO has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18.

About FRMO

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

