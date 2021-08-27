Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.61 on Friday. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Frontline alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frontline stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 248,492 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Frontline worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.