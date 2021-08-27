FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.25 Million

Analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce $29.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.50 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $36.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $120.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $122.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $118.40 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSBW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. 22,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $281.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

In other news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 3,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $104,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $230,479. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.