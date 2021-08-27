FSBT API Token (FSBT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,382.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One FSBT API Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $111,073.65 and $21,382.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00759049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00100743 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.