Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.31

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 1027468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

FULC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

