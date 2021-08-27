Furucombo Price Hits $0.50 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $473,562.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00125189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00153608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,597.37 or 1.00197016 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.22 or 0.01017228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.31 or 0.06629589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

