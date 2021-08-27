Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.61 and last traded at $99.62. 144,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,814,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $131,990,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Futu by 264.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after acquiring an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $106,817,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $69,408,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

