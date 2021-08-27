FUTURAX Reaches Market Cap of $22,813.74 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $22,813.74 and $20.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

