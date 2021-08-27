FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ANTA Sports Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.