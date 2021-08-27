FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Physicians Realty Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

