FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Issued By Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.78. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

RY opened at C$132.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$127.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$774,449.61. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at C$491,396.16. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

