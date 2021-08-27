FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lion in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Lion stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09. Lion has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $829.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

