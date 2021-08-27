FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Issued By B. Riley

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $730.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.33. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 411,955 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 71.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.