Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) is Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s Largest Position

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,314,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,485 shares during the period. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF makes up about 7.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.63% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF worth $74,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 115,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period.

GDMA opened at $31.74 on Friday. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96.

