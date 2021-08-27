Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
GLPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.
GLPG stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.92. 4,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $148.68.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
