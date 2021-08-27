Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

GLPG stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.92. 4,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $148.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

